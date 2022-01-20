PC: Wendy Osher

Maui, Hawaʻi is ranked the #2, 2022 destination based on trip searches on Vrbo and #5 based on trip searches on Expedia. The rankings were released today in the Expedia Group’s 2022 Outlook report.

Here are the top destinations where Vrbo is seeing the greatest interest among travelers based on vacation rental trip searches.

In the US:

Fort Myers and Cape Coral, FL Maui, HI Florida Keys, FL Clearwater and St. Petersburg, FL Naples, FL

Here are the top destinations where Expedia is seeing the greatest interest among travelers based on hotel trip searches.

In the US:

Orlando, FL Destin, FL Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, TN Panama City, FL Maui, HI

Also, Expedia Group’s report revealed that relaxation, connection, adaptability, and sustainability are the key trends for the coming year.

Other findings include:

40% of people plan to use loyalty points for at least part of a trip in 2022.

93% of people say they will adapt travel plans because of current lack of workers in the tourism industry and

98% are taking into consideration the impact of COVID-19 on local communities.

59% of people are willing to pay more fees to make a trip sustainable.

Since 84% of respondents say flexible fare options are important, travel providers must make sure travelers can still get a refund or credit if plans change.

The full report is available for viewing here.