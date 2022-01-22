Former University of Hawaiʻi quarterback, Timmy Chang, is the schoolʻs new head football coach, Athletics Director David Matlin announced on Saturday.

He will be formally introduced as UHʻs 25th head coachat a press conference next week.

“I’m back. I’m home. In my heart, I’ve never left. Like I’ve always done, I’m ready to give my all for Hawaiʻi,” Chang said. “The highest privilege in coaching is the right to represent an institution as a head coach. This is beyond indescribable. I get to do it here in Hawaiʻi, where I am from. I am so proud to represent my school and state. I’m honored to lead the BRADDAHHOOD.”

“I am excited to welcome back legendary quarterback Timmy Chang to Manoa,” Matlin said in a press release announcement. “Timmy made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade. The time has come for him to take over the program that developed him into the coach, father, husband and leader he is today.”

A four-year starter for Hawaiʻi from 2000 to 2004, Chang set the NCAA‘s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records.

He finished his career with 117 total touchdowns, which ranked third at the time. A two-time Hawaiʻi Bowl Most Outstanding Player, Chang led UH to three bowl appearances and a program-record 29 wins at quarterback. In his final season as a Warrior, he was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award, given to the nation’s top senior quarterback.

Following his collegiate career at UH, Chang played professional football in the National Football League, Canadian Football League, and NFL Europe for four seasons. He retired from professional football in 2009 and returned to Hawaiʻi to complete his bachelor’s degree.

From 2012 to 2014, Chang was an offensive assistant Southern Methodist University. From 2014 to 2016, he was an offensive coordinator Jackson State University. In 2016, Chang was an offensive coordinator at Emory and Henry College in Virginia. From 2016 to 2021, he was a widewide receiver and tight ends coach at Nevada.

More details on Chang taking over the Rainbow Warriors is available at HawaiiAthletics.com.