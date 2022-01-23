Hui Noʻeau juried art exhibition 2022. PC: Amber Vision Photography

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center presents the 2022 Annual Juried Exhibition, on display through Feb. 18, 2022, the exhibition features works by 50 artists from Maui and across the state.

This prestigious exhibition was open to local and off-island artists working in all media. With no theme, this exhibition challenged artists to submit their best work created within the past two years. Hui No’eau was honored to welcome Oʻahu-based artist and assistant professor at Leeward Community College at the University of Hawaiʻi Reem Bassous as the 2022 juror.

Of the 73 pieces selected for this year’s exhibition, two pieces received awards from this year’s juror. Tom Sewell’s sculptural piece “Lucerna 1910” received the Juror’s Choice Award and Jennifer Owen’s ceramic piece “Mountain Hale” received the Honorable Mention Award.

Hui Noʻeau juried art exhibition 2022. PC: Amber Vision Photography

“Overall, I was left feeling like I saw yet another side of Maui, and got to know its light a little more. I was honored to have been given insight into how these artists look and process this place, through works abstract or otherwise. I would like to encourage the art community here to keep taking risks, doing research and making breakthroughs. It is our collective responsibility to keep making these islands a place for relevant contemporary discourse,” said Bassous. A gallery walkthrough with Bassous is available on the exhibition website and Hui No‘eau’s Facebook page.

The exhibition can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission now through February 18. Additionally, all artwork can be viewed virtually at huinoeau.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2022 Annual Juried Exhibition sponsors include: Doug & Madeline Callahan, Susan O`Shaughnessy & Bryan Luther, Carolyn Schaefer, Doug & Jill Schatz and Warren & Elizabeth Youngquist.

Hui Noʻeau juried art exhibition 2022. PC: Amber Vision Photography

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD