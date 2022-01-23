Previous Chinese New Year Celebration at the Maui Mall. PC: file Sonia Isotov

In honor of the traditional Chinese New Year, Maui Mall Village will host a Year of the Tiger Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

From 2-6 p.m., the center will host a keiki craft event in the center court area, a one-day shopping pass and special performances at center stage.

In support of Big Brothers Big Sisters Maui, the Year of the Tiger Craft Center will be open to reservations through Eventbrite for a small donation to the organization upon arrival. Walk-up reservations are available on a first come, first served basis. Donations accepted include new, unopened school supplies, monetary cash or check donations, online donations using a QR code link, or signing up to be a mentor and apart of the program. For more details and event schedule, visit MauiMallVillage.com.

“We are thrilled at the success of our last drive for Best Buddies,” said Brian Yano, Vice President and Group Manager of JLL Retail Maui. “We look forward to supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui and many more nonprofits as we understand the importance of the role our shopping center plays in the community.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi supports children ages 6-16 years old who have faced adversity in their young lives and experienced the loss of a valuable connection. This youth centered program helps children to create goals that mentors can help them achieve with staff coaching, volunteer training and family resources. BBBS hopes to ensure social and emotional needs of youth in the program and help children reach their full potential.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Mall Village hosts family events in collaboration with many nonprofits throughout the year including Hospice Maui, Boys and Girls Club of Maui, Maui Food Bank and Best Buddies Hawaiʻi. During the past holiday, the center collected more than $1,000 of cash donations on behalf of Best Buddies, Maui, and will be presenting a matching donation check for an additional $1,000 to the organization.