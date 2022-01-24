Applications are now being accepted for the Bayer Hawaiʻi Science Education Fund. This Bayer Fund grant program is open to public schools serving students at the intermediate, high school and college grade levels on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi.

Established in 2005, the Bayer Hawaiʻi Science Education Fund helps provide Hawaiʻi public schools with programs, tools, supplies and equipment to enhance science education in the schools, and encourages today’s students to consider a future career in the sciences. To date, more than $325,000 has been awarded to schools in Hawaiʻi.

The next grant application deadline is Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

To download an application, visit hawaii.bayer.us/education/ or email Stacie Sasagawa at [email protected] (Oʻahu), Kai Pelayo at [email protected] (Maui), or Dawn Bicoy at [email protected] (Molokaʻi).

Bayer Fund is a not-for-profit organization that works to strengthen both farming/rural communities and the communities where Bayer employees live and work.

Bayer Fund has partnered with more than 6,000 schools and 12,000 organizations in 47 countries across six continents. This work has led to more than 15,000 community grants around the world aimed at improving educational resources, addressing critical needs and making millions of meals possible.