Hawaiʻi guest wins Fremont $1.1 Million Wheel of Fortune Jackpot

January 24, 2022, 8:26 AM HST
* Updated January 24, 8:57 AM
26 Comments
Fremont $1.1 Million Wheel of Fortune Jackpot Jan. 21, 2022. PC: Courtesy.

A lucky guest from Hawaiʻi kicked off the new year by hitting a more than $1.1 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slots on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

The player, who was staying at the California Hotel and Casino, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine on Friday morning. After playing on the machine for about 10 minutes and playing a $5 spin, the lucky winner scored a jackpot totaling $1,100,986.

The winner requested to remain anonymous.

The big win follows a similar jackpot at another Boyd Gaming Downtown Las Vegas property last November. Another fortunate guest from Hawai’i won a million-dollar jackpot on a two-dollar wager playing Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel on Nov. 17, 2021.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation operates 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.

