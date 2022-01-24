Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
Swell Summary
As one northwest swell continues to fade, an overlapping new northwest swell builds into the region maintaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions along exposed north and west facing shores through the afternoon. Northwest swell heights will then decline from Tuesday through Thursday. Another northwest swell arriving Friday could push surf heights back near HSA levels through Saturday.
East shore surf will be at or above seasonal average today. This east swell will peak today, and then decline later tonight through Tuesday. By midweek, expect short period trade wind swell to keep east shore surf below seasonal averages. Surf heights along south facing shores will remain small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com