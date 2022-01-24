Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 06:06 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 01:25 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 08:37 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 12:54 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:30 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As one northwest swell continues to fade, an overlapping new northwest swell builds into the region maintaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions along exposed north and west facing shores through the afternoon. Northwest swell heights will then decline from Tuesday through Thursday. Another northwest swell arriving Friday could push surf heights back near HSA levels through Saturday.

East shore surf will be at or above seasonal average today. This east swell will peak today, and then decline later tonight through Tuesday. By midweek, expect short period trade wind swell to keep east shore surf below seasonal averages. Surf heights along south facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.