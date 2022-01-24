Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 06:06 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 01:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 08:37 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 12:54 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:30 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 02:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




As one northwest swell continues to fade, an overlapping new northwest swell builds into the region maintaining High Surf Advisory (HSA) conditions along exposed north and west facing shores through the afternoon. Northwest swell heights will then decline from Tuesday through Thursday. Another northwest swell arriving Friday could push surf heights back near HSA levels through Saturday. 


East shore surf will be at or above seasonal average today. This east swell will peak today, and then decline later tonight through Tuesday. By midweek, expect short period trade wind swell to keep east shore surf below seasonal averages. Surf heights along south facing shores will remain small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




