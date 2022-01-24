Kīhei head-on crash (1.24.22) PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police believe that speed is a factor in a deadly head-on motor vehicle crash reported this morning on the Maui Veterans Highway that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Kīhei man.

The crash was reported at around 8:36 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, on the highway, about 1,252 feet north of Kealia National Wildlife Refuge Road.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a white 1995 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan, traveling north on Maui Veterans Highway, crossed left of center into the grass median and onto the southbound lanes of travel. The Toyota then collided head-on into a white 2006 Sterling tractor-trailer headed south within the outer lane of Maui Veterans Highway.

The male operator of the Toyota, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, according to police. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The male operator of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Police say both operators were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The airbags were deployed in the Toyota.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol are pending toxicology results, according to police.

This is Maui County’s third fatality of 2022, compared to zero at the same time last year.