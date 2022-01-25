PC: Bissen Movement

Maui County 2022 mayoral candidate, Richard Bissen, plans to engage with voters in a bi-weekly Q&A called Bissen Listens. The first episode will be held as a Facebook Live video on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. via the Richard Bissen for Maui County Mayor Facebook page.

Campaign organizers say each episode will address a specific topic, with the first topic to focus on leadership. Community members can submit their questions via a Google form.

According to a campaign update, organizers say Bissen “understands that Maui is hungry for enlightened leadership. Leadership that empowers the community’s voice and that facilitates collaboration and problem solving among its people. Leadership that can implement and move forward real solutions.”

A campaign event notification quoted Bissen as saying, “Maui deserves those who serve, to give their very best. I honor all Maui residents and recognize there are many needs.”

The recently retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief announced his run for the County of Maui’s top leadership position on Jan. 17, 2022.