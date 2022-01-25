Steel Pulse. Credit Patrick Niddrie via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Due to a death in the family of one of the band members, the Steel Pulse concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Centerʻs A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 has been rescheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the new date.

The change impacts all three of the band’s planned Hawaiʻi concert dates.

Those unable to make it to the rescheduled Maui date may receive a refund by contacting the MACC Box Office via email at [email protected], or by calling 808-242-SHOW (7469) during the hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Due to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the MACC Box Office is closed to walk-up transactions until further notice.

Both concerts will be held in full compliance with current COVID-related safety protocols and these will be adjusted as circumstances evolve by the date of each show. The MACC current COVID protocols are listed on the MACC website.

Steel Pulse tickets are general admission and are $39.50 in advance and $49.50 day of show, plus applicable fees. In support of COVID-related best practices, purchases are online only to facilitate touchless transactions with the MACC’s print-at-home ticketing.