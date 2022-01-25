Pastele House Maui food truck. PC: courtesy.

Maui Food Technology Center announced the opening of their new food truck hub, the “Maui STREET Market,” starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. This foodie hot spot will be located in the south side of the parking lot at 150 Hāna Highway in Kahului (next to the former 24-Hour Fitness Center) and will be open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. Public admission and parking is free.

Food truck operators interested in reserving a space at the new Maui STREET Market, should contact MFTC’s office at email [email protected] or call 888-948-6382. Space is subject to availability.

The Maui STREET Market will be MFTC’s second foodie hot spot in Kahului. Their popular Maui SUNDAY Market held at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot, will continue to offer local food trucks, product vendors and live entertainment each Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

“Our new Maui STREET Market will give residents and visitors the opportunity to eat the street, Maui style, all year-round, seven days a week,” said Mahi. “Whether you take-out or dine-at, not only will you enjoy a diverse menu of ono food served with aloha, but you’ll also be helping to support our local entrepreneurs and our island’s economy.”

For information on MFTC’s events, visit the Maui Street Market and Maui Sunday Market online.

MFTC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to earn a living through value-added products, agriculture, cultural practices, environmental sustainability, technology and economic diversification.