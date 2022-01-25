US Senator Schatz Brian. PC: Official headshot

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura announced that the Maui County Council’s Infrastructure and Transportation Committee will meet Thursday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. to hear a. presentation by US Sen. Brian Schatz on local impacts of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15.

Schatz, who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will be joined in the committee meeting by state Deputy Transportation Director Edwin Sniffen, according to Sugimura. The $1.2 trillion legislation includes at least $2.8 billion for Hawaiʻi to improve roads and bridges and expand high-speed internet access, she said.

“We are honored to have Sen. Schatz and Deputy Director Sniffen joining us to share about how the infrastructure bill will support projects, jobs and quality of life here at home,” said Sugimura, who chairs the committee. “My colleagues and I are eager to learn how Maui County can work with our state and federal partners to make the most of this opportunity to boost the local economy after living with the pandemic for almost two years.”

Sugimura, who is in her third term holding the council seat for the Upcountry Maui residency area, said the meeting will be online, in accordance with Gov. David Ige’s latest emergency proclamation.

Schatz, Hawaiʻi’s senior senator, chairs the Senate’s Indian Affairs Committee and serves on the Appropriations Committee and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. In a press release issued after the bill was signed, Schatz said, “This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawaiʻi families to get around and benefit our local economy for many, many years to come.”

In addition to receiving testimony by phone or video conference, the committee will accept written testimony. For instructions on submitting testimony, visit http://mauicounty.us/testify. The meeting will also be available to view live online and on Akakū Channel 53.