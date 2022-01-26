Maui firefighters responded to a report of a car fire at around 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Lahaina.

Crews arrived on scene at 893 Kuhua Street to find a canopy-type shelter and miscellaneous items within, fully engulfed.

Firefighter personnel with Engine 3 quickly doused the fire and brought it under control by 11:35 a.m. The fire was declare extinguished at 12:10 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire caused $5,000 in damage to miscellaneous contents, and $10,000 in damage to a boat located near the fire.