Kalei’s Lunchbox expands with new Maui Lani location

By Wendy Osher
 January 27, 2022, 9:10 AM HST
* Updated January 27, 9:21 AM
8 Comments
Kaleiʻs Lunchbox, Maui Lani. PC: Wendy Osher

Kalei’s Lunchbox has expanded yet again, this time with a brick-and-mortar restaurant at the Maui Lani Shopping Center, anchored by Safeway in Wailuku. This brings to three, the total number of eateries the ʻohana owned business operates.

“Led by Chef Aaron Heath, previously of Cafe 808 in Kula, and his wife, Fran Heath, Kalei’s Lunchbox has been operating their food truck in Kahului since 2016,” according to their website. The original food truck still operates 591 Haleakalā Highway near the Costco gas station in Kahului.

The business expanded with its first restaurant location in Pukalani at the Pukalani Terrace Center.

The Maui Lani restaurant is located next to Jersey Mike’s Subs at 52 Maui Lani Parkway.

The food truck and restaurant are known for their plate lunches and market their meals as “delicious, fresh, affordable food.”

Breakfast at the Maui Lani location is served from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and plate lunches are available all day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some customer menu favorites include:

  • Mahi Ala Kalei $18: Mahi Filets grilled and sautéed in garlic butter and topped with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and capers
  • Chicken Cutlet $13: Chicken panko coated, deep fried with gravy
  • Hamburger Steak $11: Three house made hamburger patties smothered with house made brown gravy (add mushrooms and onions +$1)*
  • Loco Loco $13: Three house made hamburger patties, covered with house made brown gravy and topped with two eggs.*

The Maui Lani location was open for business as of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

