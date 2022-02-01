Logo Courtesy: Maui United Way

The Bendon Family Foundation is offering a matching grant up to $50,000 for donor contributions made during February to the Maui United Way.

Contributions to the “Double the Love Project” will support vital health and human service programs of 39 local non-profit organizations.

“Giving to Maui United Way is the best way to support the needs of our community,” said longtime contributor Susan Bendon of the Bendon Family Foundation. “You can rest assured that your gift is going to the most vital programs in Maui County and that these programs will continue to be monitored to ensure donor dollars are being used efficiently and effectively to address community needs.”

Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey said: “In our community, as equity gaps continue to grow, this matching grant opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time. … The Bendon Matching Grant will provide much needed funding and donor growth to sustain over 38,000 services provided annually to people in need.”

Maui United Way bridges resources that enrich and empower the community by partnering with more than 300 businesses, corporations and foundations to raise funds to support programs that are important in the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To make a contribution to the Double the Love Project, go to www.mauiunitedway.org. Donations can also be mailed to Maui United Way, 95 Mahalani Street, Suite 24, Wailuku, HI 96793 or can be made by calling 808-244-8787. Donor’s gift, including corporate gifts, made in February 2022 will be matched 100% up to $50,000 by the Bendon Family Foundation.