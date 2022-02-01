Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2022

February 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
14-18
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:51 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:37 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:53 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:22 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A west northwest swell arriving this morning is expected to generate advisory-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through 6 am HST Wednesday morning. This west northwest swell will be large enough to push combined seas to the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) threshold across waters around Kauai, prompting issuance of an SCA for these waters through this afternoon. A reinforcing west northwest swell, expected Thursday night into Friday, will support near advisory- level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday, then lower on Sunday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week. An increase is expected late this week as a small northeast pulse arrives and as the trade winds strengthen over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels with only minimal energy expected over the next several days. A small, south- southwest swell may arrive toward the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies?  2HVO: 4.0 earthquake on Hawaiʻi Island ‘appears to be part of a seismic swarm’  3What happened to Kevin Winters? He made an ATM deposit in Kahana and vanished  4‘Apparent drowning’ at Honokōwai Beach Park  5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Jan. 30, 2022  6Locally-owned, family-run gym takes over 24 Hour Fitness spot in Kahului