Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|14-18
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:17 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A west northwest swell arriving this morning is expected to generate advisory-level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by this afternoon. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through 6 am HST Wednesday morning. This west northwest swell will be large enough to push combined seas to the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) threshold across waters around Kauai, prompting issuance of an SCA for these waters through this afternoon. A reinforcing west northwest swell, expected Thursday night into Friday, will support near advisory- level surf. A third swell, expected Friday night into Saturday, will likely hit the advisory mark through the day Saturday, then lower on Sunday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through most of this week. An increase is expected late this week as a small northeast pulse arrives and as the trade winds strengthen over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will return to background levels with only minimal energy expected over the next several days. A small, south- southwest swell may arrive toward the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
