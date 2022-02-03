Maui’s First Topgolf Swing Suite is specifically geared toward visitors and guests looking for an immersive social golf experience, and doubles as an upscale entertainment or viewing party venue. PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveiled its newest guest experience—Maui’s first Topgolf Swing Suite.

The new entertainment venue offers a simulation experience for golfers and non-golfers of all ages and skill levels and also “doubles as an upscale venue for sporting or awards events, viewing parties, birthdays, bachelorette and bachelor parties, team building events, corporate meetings, and more.”

The Resort has outfitted the Topgolf Swing Suite with top-of-the-line TaylorMade golf equipment for a variety of virtual golf experiences, including:

Top Contender & Top Pressure : Chip and drive golf balls into designated targets. Top Pressure adds an element of darts.

: Chip and drive golf balls into designated targets. Top Pressure adds an element of darts. Top Challenge : Closest to the pin. Great for short game practice.

: Closest to the pin. Great for short game practice. Virtual Golf Courses: Choose from over 84 actual courses across the globe—play 9 or 18 holes with various customization options!

Choose from over 84 actual courses across the globe—play 9 or 18 holes with various customization options! Jewel Jam: Similar to Candy Crush, hit golf balls at the screen to eliminate same-colored blocks.

Additional games including Zombie Dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey, and Carnival Classic, are also available on the 10-by-12-foot simulator bay.

A catered food and beverage menu prepared by the resort’s culinary team is also available, which offers locally-inspired options such as Heart of Palm Ceviche, Kalua Pork Spring Rolls, or a Hawaiian Poke Bar.

“We are thrilled to tee up a great year at the resort with the unveiling of Maui’s first Topgolf Swing Suite experience,” said Four Seasons Resort Maui Resort Manager Robby Delaney. “Our luxurious new Swing Suite is designed to be a place where groups can sit back, relax, and simply have fun in their very own private entertainment venue.”

The Topgolf Swing Suite at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be reserved for up to 20 persons for USD 225/hour. Contact the concierge at [email protected] or 808-874-8000 for rates and availability.