Hawai‘i Island police have identified the victims of a deadly traffic collision that claimed the lives of three people on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, near Mile 18 on Highway 11 in Glenwood. The crash was reported at 7:33 p.m.

Police investigators determined that a 2016 Toyota 4Runner traveling south, (Volcano bound), on Highway 11, crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling north, (Hilo bound), head-on. After the initial collision, a 2000 Volvo sedan traveling south struck the Toyota 4Runner and sustained minor damage.

The occupants of the 2020 Jeep have been identified as Jason Howell and Rebecca Van Uitert, both 44 years old, of Heber City, Utah. Howell was driving the Jeep and Uitert was a front seat passenger.

The driver of the 2016 Toyota 4Runner has been identified as 34-year-old Maile Robello of Volcano.

All three were unresponsive at the scene and were pronounced dead several hours later, following transport to the Hilo Medical Center. Autopsies have been conducted and police are still awaiting additional testing results to determine potential causes of the collision.

The 72-year-old male operator of the 2000 Volvo sedan sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

As a result of this traffic collision, Highway 11 was closed for six hours due to the traffic investigation and the cleaning of hazardous vehicle fluids off the roadway.

A negligent homicide investigation initiated by the East Hawai’i Traffic Enforcement Unit is still continuing at this time.

In an initial press release issued by Hawai‘i Island police, investigators said that inattention and sipped are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. Police are awaiting additional testing results to determine other potential causes of the collision.

The traffic collision resulted in the sixth traffic fatality for Hawaiʻi Island this year compared to two traffic fatalities at the same time last year.