Hawai’i lawmakers hearing seven bills about fireworks on Feb. 4
February 3, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
To address the issues of illegal fireworks that disrupt and harm Hawaiʻi’s communities, the House Committee on Consumer Protection & Commerce will be holding a hearing Friday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. to consider seven bills.
The hearing is being held at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol conference room 329 and is being live streamed on the Hawaii House of Representatives’ YouTube channel.
The bills:
- HB 2273: Specifies that certain violations of the Fireworks Control Law shall be considered a violation of noise control rules under the Hawaiʻi noise pollution laws, punishable by civil penalties and subject to citations under those respective laws. Appropriates funds to establish one full-time equivalent position for an inspector in the department of health. Appropriates funds for the department of health to enter into a contract with a security company to assist the inspector.
- HB 2275: Establishes an expeditious adjudication system for the processing of fireworks infractions. Appropriates funds.
- HB 1695: Increases from $2,000 to $5,000 the maximum fine that may be assessed against certain fireworks-related violations.
- HB 1696: Increases the fireworks display permit fee from $110 to $300.
- HB 2502: Creates a civil cause of action that may be brought by any person for certain violations or aiding or abetting certain violations of the Fireworks Control Law, with statutory damages.
- HB 1969: Mandates each county offer a monetary reward to individuals who report the illegal use of fireworks and to pay the reward under certain conditions. Appropriates funds.
- HB 1604: Establishes the 2022 illegal fireworks task force within the department of the attorney general to develop a comprehensive strategic plan to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives into the state; promotes compliance with the fireworks control law; and ensures the safety and security of airports, harbors and other facilities and institutions in the state against the discharge of illegal fireworks and explosives. Requires a report to the legislature.
Comments
