Mālama Maui Nui’s by-appointment Go Green Recycling event, Feb. 19 in Lahaina

February 3, 2022, 5:32 PM HST
The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced that Mālama Maui Nui will host the next Go Green Recycling event on Saturday, Feb. 19, in Lahaina.

The appointment-required event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the parking lot mauka/behind the Lahaina District Court at 1870 Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Go Green Recycling is a monthly bulky-item recycling event for West Maui residents, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, AAAAA Rent-A-Space, and the County of Maui – Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability.

To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling allows West Maui residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal, and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords).

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses, and partners.

Donations ensure Mālama Maui’s Nui’s community programs can continue.

