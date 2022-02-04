Maui News

Main Street closure for night hours from Feb. 8-10 in Wailuku

February 4, 2022, 11:11 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Management announced a full road closure on Main Street in Wailuku, between Market and High Streets, will occur from 9 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9 and from 9 p.m. Feb. 9 to 5 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022.

Crews from MIRA Image Construction LLC will be working on repaving the road at the intersection at Church and Main Streets. This road work is part of the Wailuku Town Improvements Project.

During the road closure, motorists traveling on Main Street will be detoured around the construction area. Traffic guards will be on site to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists by assisting with traffic control.

“We encourage drivers to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes during these road closures,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time as the County makes these much-needed road improvements.”

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement projects, visit www.WailukuLIVE.com.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Island police identify victims of triple fatal vehicle collision 2Maui’s Real Estate Market starts 2022 with new record median home price $1,160,000 3Maui Police Commission suggests salary bump for Chief from $158,000 to $205,000 4What is the IRS’ Recovery Rebate Credit and who qualifies? 5Apartment fire at Paradise Gardens causes $124,000 in damage 6Feb. 3, 2022 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths and 1,532 new infections in Hawaiʻi