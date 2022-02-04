PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Management announced a full road closure on Main Street in Wailuku, between Market and High Streets, will occur from 9 p.m. Feb. 8 to 5 a.m. Feb. 9 and from 9 p.m. Feb. 9 to 5 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022.

Crews from MIRA Image Construction LLC will be working on repaving the road at the intersection at Church and Main Streets. This road work is part of the Wailuku Town Improvements Project.

During the road closure, motorists traveling on Main Street will be detoured around the construction area. Traffic guards will be on site to help ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists by assisting with traffic control.

“We encourage drivers to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes during these road closures,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time as the County makes these much-needed road improvements.”

For the latest updates on the Wailuku Town Improvement projects, visit www.WailukuLIVE.com.