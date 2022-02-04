Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 12-16 10-14 12-16 West Facing 3-5 5-7 4-6 5-7 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:23 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:45 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:31 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:11 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:53 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 05:39 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period west northwest swell will be arriving this morning and peaking later today. This swell will increase surf heights to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today. Thus, a HSA is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. After a brief lull overnight Saturday morning, a reinforcing similar size northwest swell will come in on its heels Saturday. This will keep the HSA in effect through the day Saturday. The next moderate size, medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium period southerly swells. Additionally, a slight increase in short period wind waves from the east northeast are also expected to maintain an elevated weekend east chop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.