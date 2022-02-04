Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|12-16
|10-14
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|4-6
|5-7
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, medium period west northwest swell will be arriving this morning and peaking later today. This swell will increase surf heights to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today. Thus, a HSA is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. After a brief lull overnight Saturday morning, a reinforcing similar size northwest swell will come in on its heels Saturday. This will keep the HSA in effect through the day Saturday. The next moderate size, medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium period southerly swells. Additionally, a slight increase in short period wind waves from the east northeast are also expected to maintain an elevated weekend east chop.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com