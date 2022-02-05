Rockfall mitigation on Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher (1.28.22)

The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through Feb. 11, 2022.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3, N High Street and Golf Course Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Lahaina: Single lane closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 22.7 and 28.6, Leialiʻi Parkway and Hui Road E, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for installation of pavement markings.

Lahaina to Wailuku: Single lane closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.7, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., for brush cutting.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku (Night Work): Right lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0 and 0.3, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Monday evening, Feb. 7 through Friday morning, Feb. 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for restoration and resurfacing work.

Full closure of Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 0.3, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7 through Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, and Wednesday evening, Feb. 9 through Thursday morning, Feb. 10, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for restoration and resurfacing work.

Wailuku to Kahului: Shoulder closure on Main Street – Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2.9, S High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului : Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, E Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Kahului : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions near mile marker 2.9, near Haleakalā Highway intersection, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for road striping work.

Pāia (Night Work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 6.5 and 7, Hāna Highway and Holo Place, on Thursday evening, Feb. 10 through Friday morning, Feb. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., for street sweeping.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū (24-hour weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 3.2, Lupi Road and E Waipiʻo Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, 24-hours a day, for emergency drainage improvements.

Keʻanae (24-hour/weekly work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.9 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, 24-hours a day, for rockfall mitigation work.

Keʻanae: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 15.6 and 16.3, Nuaʻailua Stream and Keʻanae Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hāna Highway and Keolani Place, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā/Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 7.8, Hāliʻimaile Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking and rumble strip work.

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 8.4, ʻOhana Street and Kula Highway, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping.

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 14.2 and 16.7, Kekaulike Avenue and Cross Road, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 3, Keolani Place and Anamuli Street, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.7, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and S Puʻunēnē Avenue, on Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in both directions between mile markers 0.6 and 1.3, Lauo Loop and Dairy Road, on Monday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.