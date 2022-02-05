Water Main Break Kahului:

Update: 5:50 p.m. 2.5.22

Maui police say the projected reopening time for Kaʻahumanu Avenue is 11 p.m. A water main break was reported earlier today at the Kaʻahumanu Avenue/Hāna Highway intersection.

Police closed the Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the east bound direction from Puʻunēnē Avenue to Hāna Highway while repairs are underway.

Previous Post:

Update: 2:17 p.m. 2.5.22

Due to a water main break on Kaʻahumanu Avenue/Hāna Highway, the east bound lanes from Puʻunēnē Avenue to Hāna Highway will be closed as repairs are made.