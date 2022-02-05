Maui News
Water Main Break Kahului:
Water Main Break in Kahului results in partial road closure
February 5, 2022, 7:12 PM HST
Update: 5:50 p.m. 2.5.22
Maui police say the projected reopening time for Kaʻahumanu Avenue is 11 p.m. A water main break was reported earlier today at the Kaʻahumanu Avenue/Hāna Highway intersection.
Police closed the Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the east bound direction from Puʻunēnē Avenue to Hāna Highway while repairs are underway.
Update: 2:17 p.m. 2.5.22
Due to a water main break on Kaʻahumanu Avenue/Hāna Highway, the east bound lanes from Puʻunēnē Avenue to Hāna Highway will be closed as repairs are made.
