Visitors arrive at Kahului Airport. File Photo. PC: JD Pells

Regulating peer-to-peer car sharing, setting a cap on tourist accommodations and banning transient vacation rentals in certain districts are among ideas to manage tourism on Maui that were presented this week by a county group.

Those recommendations and others are part of a 400-plus-page report unveiled Wednesday at the council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting.

Derived by a temporary investigative group comprising four council members, the plans will be discussed for referral or other legislative action at the Feb. 23 committee meeting.

Members of the group included council Vice Chairwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Chairwoman Alice Lee and members Shane Sinenci and Tamara Paltin. They met with industry and community participants over the course of seven meetings starting last year.

Lee on Wednesday affirmed the hard work of the committee while saying she doesn’t agree with some of the recommendations.

“I didn’t agree with everything but I certainly agree with the work ethic and everything that went into it,” she said. “It was a lot of work.”

Paltin said it’s impossible to legislate economic diversity, and the tall task will involve work from many sectors.

“It’s going to take every single person to think about the economic diversification of Maui County,” she said. “It’s not just a six-month TIG thing or two-year term thing — it’s every day, all day, for the rest of our lives kind of thing.”

Council discussions and public testimony on managing tourism have intensified during the pandemic.

After visitor arrivals reached a record high of more than 3 million in 2019, tourism was largely paused in early 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. Domestic travel reopened toward the end of 2020, though, and residents saw a resurgence of arrival numbers that now rival pre-pandemic times.

Hawai’i Tourism Authority data shows that domestic arrivals last month outpaced the same month in 2019.

With the quick rebound comes impacts on roadways and other infrastructure, natural resources and housing. Moreover the industry has experienced unfettered growth over many years, council members have said.

The council recently rejected a veto by Mayor Michael Victorino on a bill intended to help guard against more growth. Bill 148 places a moratorium on new transient units until the council implements recommendations by the TIG, or in two years, whichever is sooner.

Wednesday’s TIG report has eight legislative proposals, including the following: