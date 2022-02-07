Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:59 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 08:50 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 12:42 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:52 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate northwest swell is expected to gradually diminish today. Another pulse of west-northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and Tuesday, potentially boosting surf to High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower into Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into next weekend. A larger northwest swell may arrive in just over a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell will continue the next couple of days, as well as a small south swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.