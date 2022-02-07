Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2022

February 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:59 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 08:50 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 12:42 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:52 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate northwest swell is expected to gradually diminish today. Another pulse of west-northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and Tuesday, potentially boosting surf to High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower into Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into next weekend. A larger northwest swell may arrive in just over a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell will continue the next couple of days, as well as a small south swell. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




