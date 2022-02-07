Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate northwest swell is expected to gradually diminish today. Another pulse of west-northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and Tuesday, potentially boosting surf to High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower into Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into next weekend. A larger northwest swell may arrive in just over a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell will continue the next couple of days, as well as a small south swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com