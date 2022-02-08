Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of Feb. 6 to 12, 2022. Add your job listing.

Full-and part-time with $2,000 sign-on bonus*

Description: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring for full- and part-time

Transportation Security Officers at Kahului Airport (OGG). Paid, ongoing training will be

provided; no previous security experience is required. *Some conditions apply

Recruitment Event: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Feb. 28, 2022 at Marriott Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HI, 96753

Apply Now

Description: The Program Operations Director has responsibility for all aspects of the daily operations of PYCC, including all programs, personnel, fiscal responsibility, and grant writing. They also have the responsibility of developing a Hawaiian Cultural Program and nurturing relations with the local Northshore/Pāʻia community.

Learn More

Description: Securitas is a global company that offers the most advanced and sustainable security solutions in the industry. We are located in 47 countries and have 355,000 employees worldwide and over 150,000 clients.

The Security Officer position helps maintain a safe and secure environment for our clients by actively monitoring the premises, including patrolling a variety of locations. They preserve order while enforcing regulations and directives for a client site pertaining to personnel, visitors, and the area. Frequently our Security Officers will provide customer service and information to a client’s employees and customers.

Learn More

Description: Directs and motivates team while personally assisting in providing high quality service based on requirements and standards. Monitors and controls financial and administrative responsibilities including asset protection. Provides clear and concise communications to everyone having ownership in the success of the event. Identifies training opportunities and plans a strategy to accomplish goals.

Learn More

Description: Electrical Construction. Responsible for managing overall performance and delivery of cross-functional projects, including scope, schedule, risk, issues, and budget.

Learn More