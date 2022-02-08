Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 08, 2022

February 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:00 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate west-northwest swell will arrive late today into Wednesday, potentially boosting surf to near High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower through Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into the weekend. Another, larger, northwest swell may arrive in just about a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell and a small south swell will continue for the next day or two. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




