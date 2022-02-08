Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:32 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate west-northwest swell will arrive late today into Wednesday, potentially boosting surf to near High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will slowly lower through Thursday, then persist at small to moderate heights into the weekend. Another, larger, northwest swell may arrive in just about a week. Slightly elevated, short-period east swell and a small south swell will continue for the next day or two.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.