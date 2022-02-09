A&B’s Maui employees regularly volunteer their time with local nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity, supplementing their personal pledges and A&B’s corporate donations. PC: A&B Maui

Alexander & Baldwin contributed $25,000 to Maui United Way’s 2021-2022 campaign, continuing the company’s half-century-long tradition of supporting Maui County’s families. These funds will target local education, financial stability, and health through vital programs offered throughout the County.

“For over five decades, A&B has generously invested in the Maui community through Maui United Way,” said Nicholas Winfrey, MUW President and CPO. “With combined contributions over the years totaling nearly $4 million, there is no other business, organization, foundation, or individual that comes close to this MUW landmark philanthropy.”

“Maui United Way has served as a particularly critical lifeline for local families dealing with COVID’s financial, social and emotional impacts. We are proud to maintain strong support of our long-time partner with this donation as well as our A&B and Kahului Trucking & Storage employees’ personal pledges,” said Carol Reimann, A&B’s Maui Vice President. “We also want to recognize MUW’s partner agencies – the non-profits working year after year to give hope, comfort and joy to Maui residents in need. Alexander & Baldwin started on Maui over 150 years ago and it’s been our privilege to work hand-in-hand with many of these organizations and their committed staff.”

An additional $2,500 was donated to MUW’s 2021-2022 campaign by A&B-owned Grace Pacific/GP Roadway Solutions.

Maui United Way supports 39 health and human service programs in Maui County, with over 300 businesses contributing to their annual campaign.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is the only publicly traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawaiʻi commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A&B owns, operates, and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawaiʻi, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 147 acres of ground leases.

Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state’s economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.