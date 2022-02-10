Kids can learn about the ocean from a Maui Ocean Center marine naturalist at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on the third Saturday of every month through the summer of 2022. Photo Courtesy: MOC

The Maui Ocean Center’s Ocean Aloha series will be at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center during Keiki Club, which runs the third Saturday of every month through the summer.

Starting Feb. 19, a marine naturalist from Maui Ocean Center will engage junior ocean enthusiasts aged 4-12 with entertaining and hands on activities at the shopping center’s play area, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Kids will learn about marine animals, including humpback whales, Hawaiian green sea turtles and sharks. Attendees also can win retailer gift cards and tickets to the Maui Ocean Center.

“Global conservation and sustainability are paramount to a flourishing underwater world, and it’s important for Maui’s youth to get involved at an early age,” said Maui Ocean Center’s chief marketing officer Toni Rojas. “Our hope is that through sharing the wonder of the ocean and its many incredible creatures, the children who cherish the ocean as their playground will eventually grow to be stewards of the sea themselves.”

The shopping center’s general manager Kauwela Bisquera said: “As we commemorate our 50th Anniversary this year, we recognize partnering with Maui Ocean Center — which is rooted in values of conservation, education, curiosity and sustainability — is essential to the creation of lifelong stewards who will ensure the protection of some of our island’s most precious resources.”

To sign-up for Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center’s Keiki Club series, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events. Spaces are limited at this time. Children must be accompanied by an adult.