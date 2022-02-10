Ocean search and rescue off of South Maui. VC: Dina Ruiz (2.10.22)

Coast Guard crews were observed patrolling an area offshore in South Maui following reports of a missing paddle boarder shortly before 7 p.m.

Area residents reported seeing two search boats offshore at around 7:30 p.m. Flares were also observed in the area.

Officials with the Maui Fire Department tell Maui Now that the incident ended up being a “good intent” call, and upon further investigation, nobody was in distress.

Maui Now also sought information from the Coast Guard, and a response is forthcoming.

*Check back for updates.