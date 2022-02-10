Maui News
Search of South Maui waters canceled, crews determine no one is in distress
By Wendy Osher
February 10, 2022, 8:20 PM HST
Coast Guard crews were observed patrolling an area offshore in South Maui following reports of a missing paddle boarder shortly before 7 p.m.
Area residents reported seeing two search boats offshore at around 7:30 p.m. Flares were also observed in the area.
Officials with the Maui Fire Department tell Maui Now that the incident ended up being a “good intent” call, and upon further investigation, nobody was in distress.
Maui Now also sought information from the Coast Guard, and a response is forthcoming.
*Check back for updates.
