Lieutenant Governor Josh Green formally announced his campaign for governor.

“Our fight against COVID has shown me that more than ever we need elected leaders we can trust, who care about people,” Green said in a campaign video released Thursday. “That’s why I’m running for governor.”

The Hawai‘i Island Home for Recovery is a sober home for homeless individuals in Hilo that focuses on addiction recovery, transition into permanent housing and achieving financial stability. They also have a wonderful, edible community garden where I planted some pineapple. PC: Lt. Josh Green’s office

Elected Lt. Governor in 2018, Green previously served in the State House and State Senate from 2004 to 2018.

An emergency room physician and the state COVID liaison, Green has been working to keep Hawaiʻi informed as the leader of the largest public health initiative in state history.

In the announcement for his candidacy, Green pledged to take action on various issues, including affordable housing, the high cost of living, and the homeless crisis, continuing his efforts to build kauhale communities and H4 clinics to provide housing and care for those in need.

“I’ll stand up for working people and finally sign into law paid family leave and a true living wage,” Green said. “But above all, I’ll do everything I can, every day, to keep us safe and informed, to tell you the truth, and continue to care for Hawaiʻi’s families.”

According to a poll published Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green leads the field for governor with support from 58% of likely Democratic primary voters, 47 points ahead of his closest competitor.

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive so much support from people across Hawaiʻi, but I don’t take it for granted,” Green said. “I will keep working hard to earn it every day.”

The primary election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, with mail in ballots expected to reach voters several weeks in advance.

Green joins former First Lady and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano on the Democratic side in the race for governor. Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell is also a likely contender but has not officially announced he’s running yet.

US Rep. Kai Kahele also told Maui Now that he wouldn’t rule out a run for governor.

On the Republican side, Big Island business consultant Paul Morgan and Hawaiʻi veteran and US Indo-Pacific Command program manager Lynn Mariano have announced their candidacies. Other possible candidates include developer Peter Savio, and UFC legend BJ Penn.