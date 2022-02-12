Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2022

February 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-8
5-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:48 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:07 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:49 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current west-northwest swell will hold steady today, then gradually decline through the remainder of the weekend. A new long-period west-northwest swell will build Monday, peak at advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday, then slowly lower Wednesday night and Thursday. Another west-northwest swell will be hot on its heals however, arriving late Thursday, with surf possibly building to advisory levels again on Friday. 


South shore surf will remain small through the weekend, before a moderate, out of season south-southwest swell arrives late Sunday night and Monday. This swell will hold at moderate levels through Wednesday, before dropping back to small levels Thursday through late next week. East shore surf will remain small today, then increase slightly late Sunday into Monday as upstream trade winds strengthen. Surf will gradually rise along east facing shores through the upcoming work week, with rough and slightly above normal surf possibly returning by Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
  
   
