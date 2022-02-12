Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-8 5-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:07 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:49 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell will hold steady today, then gradually decline through the remainder of the weekend. A new long-period west-northwest swell will build Monday, peak at advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday, then slowly lower Wednesday night and Thursday. Another west-northwest swell will be hot on its heals however, arriving late Thursday, with surf possibly building to advisory levels again on Friday.

South shore surf will remain small through the weekend, before a moderate, out of season south-southwest swell arrives late Sunday night and Monday. This swell will hold at moderate levels through Wednesday, before dropping back to small levels Thursday through late next week. East shore surf will remain small today, then increase slightly late Sunday into Monday as upstream trade winds strengthen. Surf will gradually rise along east facing shores through the upcoming work week, with rough and slightly above normal surf possibly returning by Friday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.