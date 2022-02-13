Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 13, 2022. May they rest in peace.

July 21, 1975 – Feb. 1, 2022

Michael Sadao Higashi

Michael Sadao Higashi, age 46, passed on to be with his Lord in Heaven after struggling a painful battle with cancer. He was a gift; a partner, son, brother, beloved uncle, friend and so much more. Michael wanted nothing else but to make people happy, even while suffering and in so much pain, Michael was such a kind, giving and loving person to all and made sure he took care of the ones he loved. He was truly a blessing and one-of-a-kind who put others first.

One of Michael’s favorite hobbies and pastimes was volleyball. Not only did he enjoy volleyball but pretty much lived and breathed to play the game with his friends. There’s a saying in volleyball “I Got It”, Michael applied that saying in everything he did, especially when it came to his family and friends. If anyone was in need of something; (money, rides, food, compassion or just a friend, etc.); Michael was there; without question; often heard saying “I Got You”!

Michael loved going out to different restaurants; trying different foods; his passion for food extended to his passion for living and being with his friends and family.

Michael was sassy, witty, and compassionate…he enjoyed his job and his co-workers, just as he enjoyed life and always made the most of all he participated in.

Michael is survived by his loving partner, Kody Van Buskirk of 17 years; his mother Audrey Higashi; father, Michael Cambong and his four sisters, Jessica “Jess” Cambonga (Thor), twin sister, Michele “Primo” Cambonga (Tylee); Kuuipo Chinen (Lydel), & Kala’i Cambonga; two nephews, Jeremiah Kea and Mikela Chinen; uncles: Harold Higashi (Rosie), Gene Cambonga (Geri), Freddy Cambonga, Ted “Bay” Bolocano (Mary) and Richard Cambonga (Alvy); his Auntie Elly Asibal (Tommy); his long-time friend Herb Davis (who was like a brother) and last but not least his two loving 4 legged kiddos (Aiden and Emma); along with many cousins, family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sadao and Flora Higashi.

Services to be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, 440 Ala Makani St., Kahului, HI 96732. Immediate Family Only from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with Services commencing at 9 a.m. with Bishop Fred Walch III; opening prayer; message; song by Rachel Walch “I’ll Fly Away”; Eulogy by Todd Cambonga and music by Hoka.

There will be a public visitation and walk through at 10 a.m. followed with refreshments. A Celebration of Life will also be held in the Pavilions at Kalama Park. Please come share stories and memories in Mikey’s Honor!

Michael…you will always be remembered and never forgotten! You were such a beautiful person and your soul will live on forever by all the many lives you touched.

Dec. 4, 1948 – Feb. 4, 2022

Bernarda Mendoza Ramones

Bernarda Ramones, 73, of Kīhei, Maui passed away on Feb. 4, 2022. Born on Dec. 4, 1948 in the Philippines to Tiburcio and Maria Mendoza.

Bernarda was predeceased by her loving husband, Rosario Ramones Sr. She is survived by her children, Wilson (Nimfa) Ramones, Rosaflor Ramones, Rosario (Laurie) Ramones, Ardel and Arlene Acob.

Bernarda was loved by so many and left her memories to her grandchildren, Brian, Nicole, Ryan, Aliyah and her great grandson, Brytin.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Feb. 16, 2022, starting with a mass service at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Kīhei at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Dec. 6, 1968 – Feb. 6, 2022

Oct. 6, 1948 – Feb. 5, 2022

Dec. 12, 1969 – Feb. 2, 2022

Tracy Marie Jacobs of Makawao, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 12, 1969.

She is survived by her partner, Jeffrey Gomes; sons, Jason Frias, Shawn Frias, Casey Frias and Shane Basques; daughters, Kristin Frias and Ashley Basques; grandson, Kaiko’oikamakaninui Frias; and fur babies, Pebbles and Roxy.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary located at 440 Ala Makani Street, Kahului, Hawaiʻi 96732. Family viewing will begin at 5 p.m. followed by public viewing at 5:30 p.m. and prayer service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Ballard Family Mortuary has requested that as a precaution and for the safety of everyone, all who attend the services are required to use facial masks and practice social distancing.

June 19, 1948 – Feb. 5, 2022

Ricarte Cayaban Lorenzo

Ricarte Cayaban Lorenzo, 73, of Kahului, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on June 19, 1948 in the Philippines.

Ricarte is survived by his wife, Novata Lorenzo; son, Ted Lorenzo; daughter, Gigi Cabural; grandchildren, Joshua, Charles, Czarina and Hana Mae.

Services will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului.

Dec. 24, 1936 – Jan. 29, 2022

Tarcila Sahagun Rafael

Tarcila S. Rafael, 85 of Kahului, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. She was born in Laoag City, Philippines on Dec. 24, 1936 to the late Marcelo Sahagun and Julianna

Dannog.

She is also survived by her lovely husband, Casimiro Andres Rafael in Laoag City, Philippines. Survived by son, Baltazar (Letty) Rafael, Olympia (Wilfredo) Pascual, Fermin† (Conchita) Rafael, Santiago† (Rely) Rafael, Felix (Merlinda) Rafael, Arsenia (Felix) Gilo, Julian (Airine) Rafael, Joseph (Reah) Rafael, Timoteo Rafael†, Rexon (Ailyn) Rafael, Rosita (Rey) Kutch, Michelle (Ronald) Felipe, Simplicia (Emilio) Terrazas, Regalado; 34 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Tarcila was a retired Botanist at Kula Nursery. She also worked in the plant nursery at Hawaiian Foliage Company. She loved to do gardening like planting and spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held in the Philippines.

Sept. 14, 1937 – Feb. 2, 2022

Eugene Anoi Librando Sr.

Librando Sr., Eugene Anoi, 84 of Makawao, Maui passed away peacefully on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022 at Islands Hospice Hale. He was born on Sept. 14, 1937 in Hāna, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Mr. Librando is survived by his loving ‘ohana; daughters Haunani Tauvela, Lori Lei Librando-Lacno (Michael Lacno); son, Anoi Librando Jr. Siblings; Josephine Rosalia Helekahi (John Helekahi), Primrose Agnes Kanoa (Lawrence Kanoa), Angeline Ku`uleimomi Kawaiaea (Oliver Kawaiaea), Glenna Ann Harumi Lind (John Lind).

Grandchildren; Penny Lei, Anoi III, Jenna, Michael Jr., Mason, Milo, Myka and two great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by; Dad, Gregorio Librando Sr.; Mom; Elizabeth Ho’opi’i; Sister;Juanita (Lani) Elinora Ha’ilani Weber & Brother; Gregorio Librando Jr.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022; Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temperature checks & masks will be required in the funeral home for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Jan. 20, 1933 – Feb. 3, 2022

Evelyn Gale

Services to held in Corona del Mar, California at a later date.

At Pacific View Memorial Park & Mortuary

July 16, 1944 – February 04, 2022

Conrad C Theiss Jr.

Dec. 27, 1941 – Jan. 30, 2022

Angus Kealoha Peters

Angus Kealoha Peters, 80, of Kula, Maui peacefully passed away on Jan. 30th with dignity, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 27, 1941 in Pāʻia, Maui, Hawaiʻi. Spent most of his life in Kihei and Makena. As a proud alumni of Lahainaluna High School, he loved the school dearly and was always ready to sing the alma mater. With a big personality, Angus loved to sing, talk story, and tell jokes with everyone. He also loved to ride his motorcycle with the music blasting and was a proud member of the Sons of Hawaiʻi motorcycle club. Angus leaves behind his family that he loved unconditionally.

He is survived by:

Wife: Barbara “Bobbi”

Sons: Angus Jr. (Karla), Cy, Lee (Sheron)

Daughters: Stacy Nichols, Maipela Kaonohi [Hanai]

Grandchildren: Angus III (Maleah), Aysia (Aasin), Karlee (Corry), Austin, Rilee, Annalee

Great Grandchildren: Kash, Keira, Kaden

There will be a visitation at Ballard’s Family Mortuary Maui on Friday, Feb.18, from 9 a.m. to noon followed by a service from noon to 1 p.m. with cremation to promptly follow. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. at his home in Kula.

We would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Lisa Sodetani for all of her assistance throughout his illnesses.