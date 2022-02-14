Maui News

Maui list of transportation projects for federal funding up for public review

February 14, 2022
Olowalu/Honoapiʻilani Hwy. PC: file Maui Now

Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting public comments on its Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program Revision #2. A public review draft is available on the Maui MPO website through March 3, 2022.

Comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to Maui MPO at 200 South High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. 

The TIP includes all transportation projects on Maui that use federal highway or transit money or are regionally significant. By identifying projects in the TIP, Maui can receive funding for roads, bridges, bus transit, trails, paths, and sidewalks.

Revision #2 includes the following amendments:

  • Makawao Avenue Pavement Reconstruction from Apana Road to Piʻiholo Road – Split project in two phases to accommodate permitting schedules.
  • Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C from Keawe Street to north of the Kāʻanapali Connector – Delete $70 million of state rental car surcharge funding.
  • Honoapiʻilani Highway Realignment at vicinity of Ukumehame to vicinity of Olowalu – Add $90 million in federal and state funding.

Maui MPO is the transportation planning agency for the island of Maui. To review the TIP and be notified of future opportunities to submit comments on transportation-related projects, visit mauimpo.org.

Keawe St intersection 3.1.18. PC: file Maui Now
