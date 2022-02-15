Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of Feb. 13 to 19, 2022. Add your job listing.

Full-and part-time with $2,000 sign-on bonus*

Description: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring for full- and part-time

Transportation Security Officers at Kahului Airport (OGG). Paid, ongoing training will be

provided; no previous security experience is required. *Some conditions apply

Recruitment Event: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Feb. 28, 2022 at Marriott Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HI, 96753

Description: The Property Care Coordinator will oversee and coordinate the maintenance, repairs, inventory and all interior/exterior details of a boutique collection of ultra-lux 5-star vacation residences within exclusive and award-winning resorts, such as Wailea Beach Villas, Andaz Wailea, and Makena Surf.

Description: We are looking for outgoing and engaging people who have a background conducting field interviews, collecting data, providing customer service, working in restaurants, retail stores, or any type of sales positions, and/or other public facing employment. If you are self-motivated, like to speak with all kinds of different people, and share our commitment to objective, high-quality research, then you can help us make meaningful contributions that impact our nation.

Description: Manages event planning functions and staff on a daily basis. Core area of responsibility is the event planning team, including the Senior Event Managers, Event Managers, Associate Event Managers and Administrative Assistants. Position oversees the administrative processes associated with the pre-event and post-event phases of an event and the associated transitions between all event phases. Ensures a seamless turnover from sales to operations and back to sales while consistently delivering a high level of service. Ensures the team maximizes revenue opportunities by up-selling and accurately forecasting (catering and group rooms) all events. The position is responsible for achieving guest and employee satisfaction and for managing the financial performance of the department.

Description: Under the Supervision of the Draft Supervisor, the Draft Technician is responsible for maintaining and servicing all Paradise Beverage draft accounts. Install draft equipment clean and maintain draft lines.

