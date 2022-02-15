Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 15, 2022

February 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
16-22
16-22
16-22 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:04 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:46 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:55 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:04 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:25 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An incoming west-northwest swell has arrived in the islands early this morning and will continue to build through the day today, then hold steady into Wednesday. This swell will bring warning level surf to exposed shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island, and advisory level surf to Molokai and Maui. The swell is expected to lower Wednesday night through Friday, but could linger at advisory levels into Wednesday night. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, peak below advisory levels Saturday, then lower Saturday night through early next week. 


An out of season south swell will will give south shore surf a boost up close to the summertime average today through Thursday. This swell will lower Thursday night and Friday with surf returning to mainly background levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain smaller than normal through Wednesday, then rise close to the seasonal average Thursday through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




