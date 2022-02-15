Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 16-22 16-22 16-22 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:55 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:04 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:25 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An incoming west-northwest swell has arrived in the islands early this morning and will continue to build through the day today, then hold steady into Wednesday. This swell will bring warning level surf to exposed shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and the Big Island, and advisory level surf to Molokai and Maui. The swell is expected to lower Wednesday night through Friday, but could linger at advisory levels into Wednesday night. A new northwest swell is forecast to arrive Friday night, peak below advisory levels Saturday, then lower Saturday night through early next week.

An out of season south swell will will give south shore surf a boost up close to the summertime average today through Thursday. This swell will lower Thursday night and Friday with surf returning to mainly background levels over the weekend into early next week. East shore surf will remain smaller than normal through Wednesday, then rise close to the seasonal average Thursday through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.