Honoapiʻilani Highway improvements subject of town hall meeting, Feb. 22 and 24

February 16, 2022, 8:27 AM HST
* Updated February 16, 8:28 AM
Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Highways Division, invites the community to a town hall meeting, regarding a proposal to construct improvements to the Honoapiʻilani Highway (State Route 30) between Launiupoko and Ukumehame.

The project is aimed at addressing the roadway’s vulnerability to coastal hazards and sea level rise. HDOT is seeking input from the surrounding community before initiating the environmental review process.

Two online sessions will be held as follows:

Honoapiʻilani Highway, which is part of Maui’s Belt Road system, is a two-lane principal arterial highway that provides sole access to communities along the west coast of Maui and the rest of the Island. The Highway currently runs along the coastline and is chronically threatened by erosion, high wave flooding, and sea-level rise, as well as other less frequent but potentially devastating natural hazards such as tsunami and hurricanes/storm surge. The project will look at alternatives to address the susceptibility of the highway to these occurrences. 

The project has been awarded a $22 Million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity construction grant from the Federal Highway Administration. This grant was competitively awarded by the US Department of Transportation for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Genevieve Sullivan prior to the meeting dates. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

  • Genevieve Sullivan, Project Manager: HDOT Highways Division, 869 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, HI 96813. Phone: 808-587-1834. Email: [email protected]
Text telephone users may use the telecommunication relay service to contact HDOT. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

