War Memorial Complex/Stadium, aerial. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field will fully reopen to the public, including weekends, beginning March 5, 2022.

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that facility hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except when permitted for exclusive uses, such as permitted nighttime athletic competitions.

Permitted activities include walking or jogging on the track or on the walkway around the track; use of stairways and concrete bleachers on West side of stadium. Only ADA service animals are allowed in the stadium.

The 6-acre stadium and track and field have been closed fully or partially since the beginning of the pandemic to limit community spread of COVID-19. The facility reopened weekdays in February 2021. Now, it will be open seven days a week.

Masks are not required outdoors, but the department recommends that visitors consider wearing facial coverings when near people outside their household. Visitors also should observe physical distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid congregating in groups of unrelated people, according to the announcement.