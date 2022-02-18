Renderings of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. Courtesy The Shops at Wailea.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is slated to open at The Shops at Wailea in the fall of 2022, marking the first Maui location for the eatery. This comes following the success of its flagship restaurant at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikīkī.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener is popularly known for steaks. The restaurant will take over the former Longhi’s Wailea location, spanning 6,160 square feet of space.

It will feature a classic-meets-contemporary design boasting elegant indoor and lānai dining, an expansive bar area with indoor and outdoor seating, and two wine rooms— a main wine room housing “a thousand bottles of wine” and a glass enclosed “wall of wine” which serves both as an impressive reception area backdrop as well as an accent wall in the private dining room, according to the announcement.

As Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is famous for its 28-day dry-aged USDA Prime Beef, the restaurant will feature a signature dry-aging room on site. An intimate dining room that can accommodate up to 14 guests for private events and small banquets will also be available.

“We are delighted to bring Wolfgang’s Steakhouse to The Shops at Wailea,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies, the Development Manager, Leasing Agent and Property Management Company for The Shops at Wailea and Royal Hawaiian Center. “Their stellar reputation in Waikiki and around the world will now be available for our customers at The Shops to experience.”

This is the second Wolfgang’s Steakhouse location in Hawai‘i. Their Waikīkī location is among their most successful restaurants in the country and its reputation helped the brand expand around the globe. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse currently has 30 locations on three continents in 10 countries and 20 cities, with additional locations opening in coming years. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Wailea will be their 31st location.

“We are very excited to be opening on Maui – and at The Shops at Wailea, in particular,” said Peter Zwiener, Managing Partner of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. “We have a very strong relationship with The Festival Companies and the location and space are ideal for Wolfgang’s Steakhouse. We look forward to serving kama‘āina and visitors on Maui with our usual commitment to excellence in our beautiful new space designed by award-winning architect Kana Lathrop of WRNS Studio – the perfect backdrop for our world famous USDA Prime dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, award-winning wine list, and unparalleled service.”

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at The Shops at Wailea will be open for daily breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch. Additional details and their grand opening information are forthcoming.