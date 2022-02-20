Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services offering online classes via Zoom in March
Kaunoa Senior Services is offering online classes via Zoom in March for seniors 55 years old and older.
Classes include:
- Move It! Monday at 8 a.m. Mondays
- Stretching at 9 a.m. Tuesdays
- Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Interval Training at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays
- Strength Training at 11 a.m. Wednesdays
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m. Thursdays
- Strength & Conditioning Exercises at 10 a.m. Thursdays
- Range of Motion Exercises at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
- Short Yang Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays
- Bamboo Watercolor Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), March 1, 8, 22, 29
- Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting at 10 a.m. (90 minutes), March 2, 9
- Tech Talk at 9 a.m. March 2
- Medicaid and the Cost of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. March 3
- Hydroponics and Native Plants as a Backyard Hobby: Growing Roots at 1:30 p.m. March 11
- Brain it On 2022! (brain health tips and topics) at 3 p.m. March 2, April 6 and May 4
- Cyber Security at 11 a.m. March 24
- Identifying and Protecting Yourself from Scams at 11 a.m. March 31
- Sewing: Easy Hanging Towel at 10 a.m. March 29
- Being Mortal – Screening and Discussion at 12 p.m. March 11, (90 minutes)
Appointments for AARP tax assistance are available in Kīhei and Kahului. Contact Kaunoa for details and to schedule appointments. Signed waivers are required for all classes. For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.
Kaunoa is a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns.
