PC: courtesy https://www.facebook.com/PacificMissileRangeFacility

Emergency personnel from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauaʻi responded to a crash involving a civilian contracted helicopter on the northern area of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. today, officials confirmed.

Information on casualties will be released once available, a spokesperson with the PMRF told Maui Now in an email communication.

The helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation.

Authorities say an investigation will commence to determine the cause of the accident.

*Check back for updates. More details will be provided as they become available.