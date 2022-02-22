Maui News
PMRF responding to crash of civilian contracted helicopter on Kauaʻi
By Wendy Osher
February 22, 2022, 12:57 PM HST
Emergency personnel from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauaʻi responded to a crash involving a civilian contracted helicopter on the northern area of the installation shortly after 10 a.m. today, officials confirmed.
Information on casualties will be released once available, a spokesperson with the PMRF told Maui Now in an email communication.
The helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation.
Authorities say an investigation will commence to determine the cause of the accident.
*Check back for updates. More details will be provided as they become available.
Comments
