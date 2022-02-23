Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of Feb. 20 to 26, 2022. Add your job listing.

Full-and part-time with $2,000 sign-on bonus*

Description: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring for full- and part-time

Transportation Security Officers at Kahului Airport (OGG). Paid, ongoing training will be

provided; no previous security experience is required. *Some conditions apply

Recruitment Event: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Feb. 28, 2022 at Marriott Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HI, 96753

Following the demands of the islands contractors Cleaners Warehouse has evolved into a retail store, open to the public, but with products for the professional contractor. CW is a constantly evolving business that strives to carry only the best product lines for solutions, machines, and tools. CW handles all the facets of cleaning including carpet, window, stone, and general janitorial needs.

At Maui Jim, you can expect, a unique culture, a well-known brand, and the opportunity to grow with a company that has a great reputation. We offer an inclusive, collaborative and “high touch” work environment that values the members of our ‘Ohana. We work hard to develop our leaders who in turn develop their team members to reach their full potential, and we are committed to building a team that focuses on solid customer service.

Would you like to give compassionate care to clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities? At BAYADA Habilitation, we provide services for our clients in the community and/or in the comfort of their own homes. We are currently hiring for Habilitation Techs to work in the Central Maui area Monday-Fridays in the late afternoon / evening times.

The primary responsibility of the Level 1 Fabricator is to cut, glue, shape and polish stone slabs. This is done using pneumatic tools, hand tools and several types of fabrication machinery. All work performed must be done in a workman like manner to meet quality and production expectations daily. This position reports directly to the shop manager.

