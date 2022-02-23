Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions for Week of Feb. 20 – 26

February 23, 2022, 3:30 PM HST
* Updated February 23, 10:27 AM
Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of Feb. 20 to 26, 2022. Add your job listing.

Transportation Security Officer, TSA

Full-and part-time with $2,000 sign-on bonus*

Description: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring for full- and part-time
Transportation Security Officers at Kahului Airport (OGG). Paid, ongoing training will be
provided; no previous security experience is required. *Some conditions apply

Recruitment Event: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m, Feb. 28, 2022 at Marriott Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, HI, 96753

Apply Now

Sales & Marketing Manager – Maui, Premier Restoration Hawaii

Following the demands of the islands contractors Cleaners Warehouse has evolved into a retail store, open to the public, but with products for the professional contractor. CW is a constantly evolving business that strives to carry only the best product lines for solutions, machines, and tools. CW handles all the facets of cleaning including carpet, window, stone, and general janitorial needs.

Learn More

Repair & Returns Specialist, Maui Jim

At Maui Jim, you can expect, a unique culture, a well-known brand, and the opportunity to grow with a company that has a great reputation. We offer an inclusive, collaborative and “high touch” work environment that values the members of our ‘Ohana. We work hard to develop our leaders who in turn develop their team members to reach their full potential, and we are committed to building a team that focuses on solid customer service.

Learn More

Community Habilitation Tech, Bayada

Would you like to give compassionate care to clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities? At BAYADA Habilitation, we provide services for our clients in the community and/or in the comfort of their own homes. We are currently hiring for Habilitation Techs to work in the Central Maui area Monday-Fridays in the late afternoon / evening times.

Learn More

Stone Fabricators, Ceramic Tile Plus and Exclusively Yours Design

The primary responsibility of the Level 1 Fabricator is to cut, glue, shape and polish stone slabs. This is done using pneumatic tools, hand tools and several types of fabrication machinery. All work performed must be done in a workman like manner to meet quality and production expectations daily. This position reports directly to the shop manager.

Learn More

