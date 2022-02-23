Maui News

Registration now open for Seabury Hall’s summer program

February 23, 2022, 5:01 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: courtesy Seabury Hall

Registration is now open for Seabury Hall’s “Summer at Seabury” program.

Two sessions will be offered:

  • Session I runs from June 6 to 17 and is open to Grades 1-8 only
  • Session II runs from June 20 to July 1 and is open to Grades 1-8 and Grades 9-12

Students can participate in one or both sessions. Registration is also open for half-day (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 12 to 4 p.m.) or full-day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) attendance. Initial registration can be completed online at seaburyhall.org. More information regarding specific courses for students in Grades 5-8 will be available by March 15, 2022.

For Grades 1-8:

  • Full-day attendance is $680 per session
  • Half-day attendance is $340 per session

For Grades 9-12:

  • Registration is open for a variety of 10-day classes
  • Fee is $150 per academic course and $300 for the Actor’s Studio
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A variety of courses will be offered including visual and performing arts, athletics, technology, language, culture, and academic skills. Students in grades 9-10 will have the opportunity to enroll in the Writing & Language Workshop and Math Bootcamp. Students in grades 9-12 will be able to enroll in the Actor’s Studio. Weekly soccer, basketball, and volleyball camps will also be available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Summer at Seabury is designed to help students maintain good academic habits while also giving them the opportunity to explore new subjects and areas of interest,” Head of School Maureen Madden said. “We’re looking forward to hosting students on our campus throughout the summer and are excited to offer them a range of academic, athletic, and artistic learning opportunities.”

Students will need to bring their own lunch, drinks, and snacks daily. Bus service is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis from Kahului and Kīhei for an additional fee of $250 round trip ($125 one-way). Families should indicate on the registration form if they would like to request transportation.

For more information visit seaburyhall.org. Questions can be directed to [email protected]

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Now Survey: Majority unhappy with return of cruise ships, don’t want commercial downhill bicycling tours, families feel priced out of Maui County 2Major 670-acre housing project at Honuaʻula aims to move ahead; groups intervene 3Maui Seaside Hotel in Kahului to be converted to ‘upscale’ Hilton 4Map of pending projects in Maui County now available 52-22-22 proves lucky for Hawaiʻi guest who wins $275,717 jackpot at Fremont 6GoFundMe account set up to keep animals fed on Maui Animal Farm