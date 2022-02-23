PC: courtesy Seabury Hall

Registration is now open for Seabury Hall’s “Summer at Seabury” program.

Two sessions will be offered:

Session I runs from June 6 to 17 and is open to Grades 1-8 only

Session II runs from June 20 to July 1 and is open to Grades 1-8 and Grades 9-12

Students can participate in one or both sessions. Registration is also open for half-day (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 12 to 4 p.m.) or full-day (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) attendance. Initial registration can be completed online at seaburyhall.org. More information regarding specific courses for students in Grades 5-8 will be available by March 15, 2022.

For Grades 1-8:

Full-day attendance is $680 per session

Half-day attendance is $340 per session

For Grades 9-12:

Registration is open for a variety of 10-day classes

Fee is $150 per academic course and $300 for the Actor’s Studio

A variety of courses will be offered including visual and performing arts, athletics, technology, language, culture, and academic skills. Students in grades 9-10 will have the opportunity to enroll in the Writing & Language Workshop and Math Bootcamp. Students in grades 9-12 will be able to enroll in the Actor’s Studio. Weekly soccer, basketball, and volleyball camps will also be available.

“Summer at Seabury is designed to help students maintain good academic habits while also giving them the opportunity to explore new subjects and areas of interest,” Head of School Maureen Madden said. “We’re looking forward to hosting students on our campus throughout the summer and are excited to offer them a range of academic, athletic, and artistic learning opportunities.”

Students will need to bring their own lunch, drinks, and snacks daily. Bus service is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis from Kahului and Kīhei for an additional fee of $250 round trip ($125 one-way). Families should indicate on the registration form if they would like to request transportation.

For more information visit seaburyhall.org. Questions can be directed to [email protected]