The Maui County community can learn more about the local Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program during a virtual open house on March 19. Photo Courtesy: Maui County Composite Squadron

The Maui County Composite Squadron, the local unit of the Civil Air Patrol, is hosting a virtual open house for the community to learn about the nonprofit organization and its programs on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

To register for the Zoom event or for more information, go to maui.cap.gov.

The Maui Squadron offers a youth program for kids ages 12-18 who are interested in flying, aerospace, emergency services, leadership and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The squadron also offers memberships for adults interested in volunteer emergency services, cadet programs and aerospace education, and for pilots of all skill levels.

The Civil Air Patrol also offers an aerospace, STEM and cyber curriculum, inviting educators to become members and get access to free STEM kits and a flight in one of CAP’s aircraft to share the experience with their classrooms.

The US congress has tasked the Civil Air Patrol to run programs that keep America at the forefront of advanced Air & Space technology through its three missions of cadet programs, emergency services and aerospace / STEM education. Squadron members will explain the Civil Air Patrol’s missions and programs during the open house.

The Civil Air Patrol was founded on Dec.1, 1941, and is celebrating its 81st anniversary. The Maui County Composite Squadron has been serving the Maui community for more than 45 years since its foundation in 1974.

The Civil Air Patrol is an all-volunteer US Air Force auxiliary that operates a fleet of 560 aircraft; performs about 90% of continental US inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center; is credited by the AFRCC; and saves an average of 80 lives annually.

The patrol’s 58,000 members perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.