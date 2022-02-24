The Maui Police Department is mourning the loss today of Terry Jones, the Chief’s Executive Secretary, who was killed in a motor vehicle crash this morning while pursing a suspect who reportedly stole her purse, police said.

“I offer the department’s condolences to the Jones ʻohana and Terry’s work ʻohana, MPD,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier during a press briefing held Thursday afternoon.

“We lost one of our own today,” said Chief Pelletier, noting that Jones was the first person he hired when he became the department’s chief late last year. Jones, 55, was a resident of Makawao and had worked with the department for 32 years, starting her career on Feb. 1, 1990.

“We take this loss very personal. This did not need to happen,” said Chief Pelletier.

Terry Jones. PC: Maui Police Department.

Jones suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash reported at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. According to department reports, she was operating a 2018 Honda Pilot and was traveling north in the Kahului-bound direction on Kula Highway, when she lost control of the vehicle and collided into a large tree while attempting to negotiate a right turn onto Haleakalā Highway.

Prior to the collision, the police say she was pursuing an individual responsible for stealing her purse. According to police, the suspect or suspects, either took the purse from her personally, or they broke into her car.

“I would encourage you to turn yourself in,” said Chief Pelletier, who described Jones as the matriarch or mom of the department. “Everyone knew Terry. Everyone loved Terry. She would do anything for anyone. Some heroes wear capes, some wear uniforms, and some heroes wear regular clothes. Terry and other members of this agency that are not commissioned or not sworn are very much heroes.”

“There’s a void MPD has that most likely will never be filled. Terry did so much for so many people–so many charities–Special Olympics, Relay for Life… all the fundraisers she did, all the bake sales she did, she gave of her time and effort and her own money to do everything she could for everybody else,” said Chief Pelletier.

Six days ago, he commended Jones in front of the entire command staff for what he called “unselfish volunteer work and dedication to the betterment of this community.”

Flowers and condolences for Terry Jones line the work area outside of the Chief’s office.

This was the sixth traffic fatality for the County of Maui this year, compared to one at the same time last year.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the theft component of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department.