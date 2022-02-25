Real Estate BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Fortune 500 company promotes Brian Yano to leadership position on Maui

February 25, 2022, 10:27 AM HST
* Updated February 25, 10:28 AM
Brian Yano was promoted to vice president, regional area manager for JLL’s retail open-air in Hawaiʻi. Photo Courtesy: JLL


JLL, a Fortune 500 firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, promoted Brian Yano to vice president, regional area manager of its retail open-air in Hawaiʻi.

Yano has a wealth of knowledge in property and facilities management and will oversee a large portfolio of properties throughout the islands, according to a JLL press release.

Prior to being promoted, Yano served as vice president, group manager on Maui, where he was responsible for overseeing all management, operations, marketing and specialty leasing for a variety of commercial properties.

He was charged with overseeing assets and enhancing value; maintaining their physical integrity; creating an environment to improve the guest experience; and supporting tenant sales to position the properties for future growth. 

“JLL is pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion,” said Sondra Van Metre, executive vice president, senior director for JLL’s Retail Group. “Brian’s experience, his retail industry expertise, and his relationships across the islands will be a tremendous asset. We’ll look to Brian to carry on the success we’ve built in the Hawaiʻi market as we continue to expand our retail practice.” 

Before joining the company, Yano was director of property management and neighbor islands asset manager for A&B Properties. Yano also has held positions with Hawaiʻi Health System Corporation, CB Richard Ellis, Trammel Crow Company and Harvard University.

