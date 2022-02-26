The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

There are two pool closures scheduled this coming week at the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool.

The pool will be closed on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, for a swim test for the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The facility will reopen at 9 a.m. March 1, 2022 for lap and recreational swimming.

The pool will be closed again from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, for the swim test of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The facility will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

Department officials expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.