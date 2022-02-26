Maui News

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool to close Feb. 28, and half day on March 2

February 26, 2022, 11:50 AM HST
* Updated February 17, 11:26 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

There are two pool closures scheduled this coming week at the Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool.

The pool will be closed on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, for a swim test for the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The facility will reopen at 9 a.m. March 1, 2022 for lap and recreational swimming.

The pool will be closed again from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, for the swim test of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.  The facility will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

Department officials expressed appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui police mourn loss of MPD Executive Secretary, Terry Jones 2UPDATE: Kula Highway now OPEN following traffic crash at ʻAʻapueo Parkway 3Residents, industry reps debate plan to cap Maui visitor units 4Speed limit on North Kīhei Road reduced permanently to 35 mph starting Feb. 25 5Temporary closure of Lahainaluna boy’s dorm comes amid investigation into misconduct allegations 6Where’s My Refund? IRS tool available to check tax refund status