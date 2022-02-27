Maui News

The Maui Job Corps campus has immediate availability to safely house, feed, and educate qualified applicants and place them directly into employment in our community.

At the Maui Job Corps Center, they have the capacity to serve 128 students between the ages of 16-24 in areas such as Hotel & Lodging, Culinary Arts, Building Construction Technology, and Administration.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Hawaiʻi Job Corps Center has served over the past year and a half.  But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, Maui Job Corps Center is now ready to resume operations for in-person learning. 

The Maui Job Corps campus in Makawao reports it has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.  

“Although the past two years have been challenging, the employment and training successes that have been achieved by our students during this time have been outstanding. The Job Corps graduates’ resilience and determination has set the tone for our training programs and employer partnerships. We look forward to continuing to with our community partners to bring the Job Corps program to eligible young adults in our county and region,” said Marshall Norman Maui Job Corps Director.

Interested individuals can call the enrollment hotline at 808-579-6506

