Maui Obituaries for the week ending Feb. 27, 2022. May they rest in peace.

April 22, 1936 – Jan. 18, 2022

Eleanor Chun Fat

Eleanor Chun Fat, 85 of Kaneohe passed away peacefully in Hilo on Jan. 18, 2022 with her loved ones by her side.

She was born April 22, 1936 in Honolulu.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Victor; sons, Darrell, Chadwick and Randal; daughter Vickylynn Chun Fat-Ardren; sister, Harriet; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her family misses her dearly as she joined her son, Reginald.

Private services will be help at a later time.

Drew Newman

Sept. 21, 1958 – Feb. 18, 2022

April 20, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2022

Nolan R. Duldulao

Nolan R. Duldulao passed away on Feb. 18, 2022.

He worked as a waiter helper in the restaurant industry for a Hotel.

He is predeceased by his parents Rufino Duldulao and Conception “Connie” Duldulao. He is survived by his wife Diane Duldulao; Sons: Jared Duldulao, Joshua Duldulao; Daughters: Erika Duldulao, Alexis Duldulao; Brothers: Glenn Antonio, Warner Duldulao; Sisters: Darlene Rocha, Janice Duldulao, Terry Ann Balthazar along with many nieces and nephews.

Basaliza Fernando

April 15, 1948 – Feb. 18, 2022

Jan. 17, 1958 – Feb. 19, 2022

July 1, 1945 – Feb. 8, 2022

Sue H. Kidnay

Sue H. Kidnay, 76, was called home on Feb. 8, 2022 at her home. Born on Maui on July 1, 1945, she was raised in Lahaina and graduated from Lahainaluna High School. She retired from her position as Cafeteria Manager from Sacred Hearts School. Sue enjoyed cooking, baking, reading books and spending time with her family and pets. She will be fondly remembered for her generous, kind and giving heart.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Kidnay, son, John Michael ‘Mikey’ (Satoko) Kidnay, daughter, Anne (Roland) Tanner, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two dogs, one cat, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Kenichi ‘Soup’ and Haruko Nakata, brother, Alan Akira Nakata and son, Scott Kidnay.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2020 at Maria Lanakila Church. Family viewing will begin at 10 a.m., eulogy at 10:45 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.Burial will be held at a later date.

Lynne James Langjahr

Oct. 5, 1938 – Feb. 25, 2022

Mother of three, Grandmother of four and the most wonderful Mor Mor that anyone could ask for. May her soul rest in peace. We will always love you Mor Mor.

Sept. 10, 1937 – Feb. 14, 2022

Malcolm Maynard Franco

Malcolm M. Franco, 84, of Pukalani and Pāʻia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2022, while holding the hands of his daughter, Pam and son, Brian.

Malcolm was born on Sept. 10, 1937 in Pāʻia, Maui, Territory of Hawaiʻi to parents (Predeceased) Alfred Sr. and Lily (Klask) Franco. He was the youngest of four brothers (all Predeceased), Alfred Jr. (Tiny), Joseph, and Robert (Packy). Raised in Pāʻia, Malcolm attended Holy Rosary School in Pāʻia, and Maui High School in Hamakuapoko. In 1955, Malcolm joined the US Army and was in active combat during the Korean War, in the Artillery Unit. After serving three years defending our country, he returned home to Maui in January 1958 and was active in the Boxing circuit. He was also an Inter-Military boxing champion at 125 pounds. He eventually met his future bride, Josephine Sentinella, of Paukukalo (Predeceased) after a boxing event. They married on November 29, 1958, at Christ the King Church in Kahului. After venturing out to the mainland while raising four of their children, they settled in Pukalani, in 1966. In 1973, their youngest daughter was born, completing their family of seven.

Malcolm gained many skills over the years which included carpentry, mechanics, plumbing, coaching boxing and grade school basketball, gardening, cooking, and he loved to dance. He loved to read anything and everything and gave the best financial advice, “save your money”. Malcolm had numerous jobs and a couple of business proprietorships. He worked at General Motors as well as on the assembly line at Fisher Body, both in California, as a truck driver for Ige Construction and Haleakala Trucking and Storage in Kahului, founded Franco’s Liquor Store in Makawao, with his dad and nephews, and also Franco’s Service, a gas station/mechanic shop in Pāʻia. He worked for the DOE as a custodian, DOT Harbor’s Division in Maintenance, and finally retired from DOT Airport’s Division as a Maintenance Supervisor, at the end of 1993. He most definitely was a Jack of All Trades.

Malcolm started the Makawao Boxing Club and trained many young men. His demeanor as a coach was one that the members respected. He took some members, as well as his sons, to compete in the 1982 US Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs. Later, handing down the reins of coaching to his son, Brian.



In 1997, after the loss of his wife, Josephine, Malcolm spent most of his afternoons at Baldwin Beach Park. Enjoying the setting sun, being part of the “Ice Water Gang”, and just relaxing and talking story to whomever stopped by. We would jokingly say, “Baldwin Park til Dark”! He was very independent and wanted to do things in his own way. Malcolm loved to travel to Las Vegas and spent several trips with his children and grandchildren. He was satisfied winning a little than losing a lot. He’ll be remembered as independent, strong-willed, a busy body, an exceptional provider for his family that he loved, and a warrior who defeated so many odds with his health. His physical strength, even in his last week, amazed us all. He was truly blessed.

We lost our patriarch, our dad, and grandpa. Rest in love as we find comfort that you and mom are together again.

The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Maria Termulo for her many years of caring for dad, foster caregivers for the past 11 months, Samuel and Marjory Bumatay, the caring staff of Hospice Maui, especially Brian Rose RN, for guidance and encouragement during dad’s journey Home.

Wife: Josephine S. (Predeceased-1997)

Survived by his children:

Valerie (Tim) Battad

Pamela (Derek) Koyanagi

Mark (Marvalae) Franco

Brian (Barbara “Honey”) Franco

Eloise Franco (Hyrum Pinkerton – Predeceased)

Grandchildren:

Ashley (Rocky) Planesi

Logan Franco

Deren (McKenzie) Koyanagi

Hayden Franco

John (Janeece Beauchamp) Estrella

Great-Grandchildren:

Jace Planesi

Dacee Planesi

Waipulani Estrella Beauchamp

Elena Beauchamp Estrella

Services to honor Malcolm will be held at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Family visitation will be from 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Public visitation from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, at 1 p.m. Due to Covid 19, masks are required.

Feb. 6, 1945 – Feb. 8, 2022

Kenneth Kahalekai



Kenneth Kahalekai of Waihe’e Maui, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. He was born on Feb. 6, 1945.

Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Mary Kaluau; son, Cy Kahalekai and sister, Cyrilla Kaluau.

He is survived by his loving wife, Annalouise “Wizzie” Kahalekai; children, Troy (Lorin) Kahalekai and Chelsie (Kawika) Lopez; Grandchildren, Taylor Kahalekai, Taysia Kahalekai, Kalai’kū Kahalekai-Au, Kūha’o Lopez, Tytus Kahalekai, Tytan Kahalekai, and Bella ‘Alohilani Lopez; siblings, Sandra (Douglas) Akina, Herbert “Bucky” (Barbara) Kaluau, Chantel-Vanessa (Kama) Ka’aikaula, Joella Kaluau and BJ (Kalei) Kaluau.

Dec. 25, 1946 – Jan. 24, 2022

Robert Wayne Crivello Sr., 75, of Hilo, went to heaven on Jan. 24, 2022. He was born Dec. 25, 1946 and worked at the Maebo Noodle Factory.

He is survived by son, Robert Crivello Jr.; brother, Ronald (Loretta) Crivello; sister, Agnes (Bill) Seay of Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Frank Santos Park Pavilion in Papaikou from 12:30-3:30 p.m. to celebrate his life.

Jan. 26, 1939 – Feb. 8, 2022

Aaron C.K. Brown

Aaron C.K. Brown, Jr., 83, of Haiku, Maui, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, under the care of Hospice Maui, with family at his side. He was born on Jan. 26, 1939 on Maui.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary; service starts at 11:30 a.m.; cremation will follow. Due to covid19, masks are required.

Aaron was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for numerous construction companies. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lorraine Yuk Lin Brown; sons, Shannon (Shaggy) Brown, Ellington (Duke) Brown; son-in law, (Hawaiian Man) Kahele Park; his father, Aaron K. Brown Sr. & mother, Ida L. Brown; brother, Gary A. Brown; and sister, Velma Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Lois (Poni) Park, Lynette (Lynko) Brown, Miya Brown; brothers, John Brown (Naila), Wilfred Brown (Ipo), Barry Kawa’a, Glenwood Brown; sisters, Angeline (Mamo) Kubo (Allan), Sandra Pico, Leilani Freitas; 5 grandchildren, Chanelle Brown, Chanesse Woodruff, Micah Brown, Hi’ilani Kealoha, Anuhea Kealoha; great-grandchild, Vincent K. Brown; and numerous nieces & nephews.

The family would like to send a special Mahalo to the Hospice Maui Staff.

Jan. 16, 1958 – Feb. 2, 2022

Vika “Popua” Kata

Vika Popua Kata, 63, of Wailuku passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1958 in Tonga. Visitation services will be held at Norman’s mortuary on Feb. 25 & 26. She is survived by her sons Siosifa Mafi Kata, Sam Cyres Kata (Katokakala) and daughter Vai Ofeina Ma (Pesalili), grandchildren Makeleta, Sam, Viliami, Saini, Tevita, Popua and Falakiko.